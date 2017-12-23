Belt Loop Closed; RSPD Asks For Slow Cautious Driving Until Conditions Improve

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department have and are currently responding to numerous crashes throughout the city.

The Belt Route is currently closed due to unsafe conditions.

Rock Springs City plows and sanders are out working but are not able to keep up with the deteriorating road conditions of the current storm.

We understand many people are currently out finishing preparations for the holidays and the police department would ask that everyone slow down and drive cautiously until conditions improve.

Travel safely and enjoy the holidays!