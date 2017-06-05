Berl W. Woodward (February 22, 1919 – January 18, 2017)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE — A Celebration of Life will take place at Young-at-Heart Senior Center following the services and after lunch is served. The center is located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

ROCK SPRINGS — Berl W. Woodard, 97, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born February 22, 1919, in Black Oaks, Arkansas, the son of John Wylie Woodard and Nettie Fields Woodard. He married Flossie Jean Belt December 7, 1940, in Ozark, Arkansas. She preceded him in death in 1979.

Berl worked for many years as a coal miner.

He loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed telling stories to anyone who had the opportunity to listen.

Survivors include his sons Larry Woodard of Laurel, Montana, Paul Woodard and wife Chery of Pahrump, Nevada, Craig Woodard and wife Margaret of Kemmerer, WY, and Steven Woodard of Rock Springs; daughter Brenda Martin of Rock Springs; grandchildren Darcey, Tracy, Kaycee, Paul Dean, Lana, Tara and Justin; great-grandchildren Megan, Michael and Matthew; great-great-grandchildren; several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Nettie Woodard, brothers Dee and Dillard, sister CC and grandson Ricky.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North Rock Springs.