Bessie Marie Shorma (June 1, 1918 – June 4, 2018)

PINEDALE — Bessie Shorma passed away peacefully on Monday, June 4, 2018 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming.

She was born on June 1, 1918, in Mantador, North Dakota, to parents James and Anna Polda on the family farm. She was the fifth of eight children and her childhood was spent in North Dakota helping her family tend to their farm.

It was during her time in North Dakota that she met and married her husband, Joseph Shorma. Joe and Bessie were married on September 19, 1944 in Wyndmere, North Dakota. Their family grew as they added six children of their own.

The family moved around following Joe’s work with the oilfield but they eventually settled down in Big Piney and made it their permanent residence.

Bessie held a deep seeded love for sewing, mainly embroidery, baking, and crossword puzzles. Anyone who received an embroidered work from her couldn’t help to admire the care and love that went into every single stitch. She always made it known that when she gave someone some of her embroidery she wanted them to use it rather than save it. Her baked goods were never around very long either once they were ready to be eaten.

Bessie is preceded in death by her parents James and Anna Polda, her seven siblings, her husband Joe, her children DuWayne Shorma and Julene Williams, and her great-grandson William Kipp.

She is survived by four of her children: Gary (Amy) Shorma, Harvey Shorma, Dennis (Beth) Shorma, and Janice (Tom) Hendricks; nine grandchildren: Lori (Jeff) Evans, Dustin (Tina) Shorma, Matthew (Tara) Williams, Heidi (Briggin) Palmer, Eric (Christin) Shorma, Erin (Justin) Schaefer, Rachel (Brian) Mealor, Jodi (Steve) Kipp, and Cody (Danielle) Hendricks; and twelve great-grandchildren: Ryan and Sarah Evans, Tayton, Orin, and Morgan Williams, Benjamin and Hailey Palmer, Brecken, Grady, and Sawyer Mealor, Brooklyn and Raelynn Kipp.

Funeral services for Bessie will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church on Saturday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to either the Sublette Center in Pinedale or the Southwest Sublette County Pioneers Senior Center in Big Piney.