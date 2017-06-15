Big Brothers Big Sisters Grant Will Be Used To Strengthen Mentoring

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, serving Sweetwater County, has been awarded a $16,000 grant from the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

Funds will be used to strengthen one-to-one mentoring services allowing for more youth to be paired with a mentor. It will also support participants, helping them achieve strong and enduring relationships.

Adult mentoring can have a direct and measurable impact on the child’s life. Stronger, longer lasting, one-to-one mentoring relationships allow for positive growth in youth. This includes the youth being less likely to use drugs or alcohol, being less likely to skip school or classes, and having better relationships with their families and peers. Youth in mentoring experience improvement in overall academic performance, improvement in the quality of school assignments completed, improvement in the number of homework and in-class assignments turned in, and a reduction of serious school infractions.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will also be collaborating with local partners and the school districts in Sweetwater County to provide mentoring, referrals, and information for families about resources available to them in the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to work hand in hand with the United Way of Southwest Wyoming to improve the lives of local children and to help build better citizens in our community. Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Sweetwater County serves children age 5 through high school graduation