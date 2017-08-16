Big Brothers Big Sisters Grateful For School Readiness Donations

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, serving Sweetwater County, is humbled by the generous donations of the YAP Group (Young and Professionals), Rock Springs Walmart and Susan Hynes of Fort Collins, Colorado for helping the children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program get ready for school.

“YAP purchased school supplies for all of our children that needed them. Walmart donated backpacks for each child and Susan donated funds so every child could buy new shoes for the upcoming school year” said Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“This generosity means so much to our families. Getting ready for school can be a hardship for some and may even single out some kids with their peers if they do not have the items they need. When a child shows up for the first day of school prepared and feeling ready it can be the difference between a good start and a not so good start, and that can follow them throughout the entire school year.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The organization serves youth age 5-to-16 years of age, and is one of the only prevention programs in Wyoming proven to affect a broad range of social issues.

If you are interested in learning more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs or the volunteer opportunities available please call 307-399-9262 for an appointment.