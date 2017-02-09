Big Evanston Second Half Downs Wolves

EVANSTON – It wasn’t the finish the Green River Wolves wanted as Evanston held them to 13 points in the second half to take the 56-35 win. The Wolves fall to 2-4 in conference and 8-8 overall.

It was all Red Devils early as they scored the first seven of the game. The Wolves slowed the tempo and four from Chance Hofer and two by Devin Love pulled Green River back to within two. After the teams traded buckets, Chase Stoeger connected from deep to even the game at 11. Evanston finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take a 16-12.

Both teams started the second slow as Evanston slowly extended the lead. Halfway through the second quarter, Evanston built its lead back up nine, 22-13. Love scored several points to pull the Wolves back to six. The teams traded buckets with Hofer scoring at the buzzer as Green River trailed at the break, 28-22. Three players scored in the first half for Green River led by Hofer who had nine. Love finished with seven while Stoeger added six.

Hofer connected from deep in the first minutes of the second half but Evanston extended its lead to 10, 37-25. Stoeger scored four but Evanston continued to pull away going up by as many as 17. Cameron Morris and Love added buckets at the end of the third as the Wolves trailed by 13 after three, 46-33.

The Red Devils looked to shut the door on the Wolves to start the fourth and did just that. In the first four minutes Evanston went on a 10-0 run to go up 23. Matt Seymour scored the only Green River fourth-quarter bucket in the final minutes as Evanston ran away with the win, 56-35. Hofer led the way with 12 points on the night while Stoeger added 10 points. Love finished with nine points.

Green River High School

