Big Oil Change Discounts at Whisler – Saturdays Only!

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac‘s Service and Parts department is open all day, every Saturday!

Get significantly discounted oil changes through July – Saturdays only!

.

.

Exclusive Saturday Discounts:

$14.95 oil change for gas vehicles

$49.95 oil changes on Diesels

That is over a 50% discount!

.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

CALL (307) 212-8247 for more info.

.



FOLLOW Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.