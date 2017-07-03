Big Oil Change Discounts at Whisler – Saturdays Only!

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac‘s Service and Parts department is open all day, every Saturday!
Get significantly discounted oil changes through July – Saturdays only!
.
.
Exclusive Saturday Discounts:
- $14.95 oil change for gas vehicles
- $49.95 oil changes on Diesels
That is over a 50% discount!
.
Saturday Hours: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
CALL (307) 212-8247 for more info.
.
FOLLOW Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.