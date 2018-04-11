Big Piney Students Helping Mule Deer

PINEDALE– Pinedale Habitat Biologist Phil Damm is enlisting the help of Big Piney High School students to improve mule deer winter range southwest of Daniel.

Damm is using a combination of prescribed fire followed by shrub plantings to increase the diversity and productivity of the mule deer forage on the landscape.



New Plant Life Benefits Wildlife

Last summer, Damm teamed up with local Bureau of Land Management personnel to conduct a prescribed burn on deer winter range dominated by mountain big sage that had been over-browsed for years and was lacking in productivity.

As is often the case, a flush of new grasses and forbs sprouted up soon after the fire, benefitting sage grouse and other wildlife.

Then Phil rounded up a crew from Big Piney High School to help him plant serviceberry and chokecherry shrubs, both preferred food for mule deer.

Supplemental shrub plantings on the relatively small, but crucial winter range, will provide high quality winter forage to help carry deer through hard winters.

To date, over 4,200 shrubs have been planted.