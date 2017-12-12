Big Sky Limited Hiring CDL Drivers

Big Sky Limited of Wyoming, the most responsive hauler in the oilfield has an immediate opening for CDL Drivers.

Wanted: Class A CDL Drivers with tanker endorsement

Drivers will be hauling water in Wamsutter, WY.

Clean MVR, pay depending on experience.

Apply today!

Email bigskywyoming1619@yahoo.com for an application or

Call Mike at 307-231-5461 or 307-299-4839.

