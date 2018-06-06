Bill Ray Brady (November 11, 1938 – June 3, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Bill Ray Brady, 79 passed away June 03, 2018 at his home in Green River, Wyoming; Bill had been a resident of Green River for the last 40 years previously residing in Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Washington.

Bill was born November 11th, 1938, son of Harold and Zelda (Tripplett) Brady in Green River at Mrs. Parkers Maternity Hospital on East 2nd North. He attended school in McKinnon, Wyoming, completed vocational school in Orem, Utah and completed a welding certification program at Pittsburgh/Midway Laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bill married his wife Sharon K Hunley on September 30, 1963 in Elko, Nevada.

Bill worked as a core drill rig operator for the US Bureau of Reclamation through the 1960’s, working on various reservoir and dam projects throughout the mountain west. Bill worked at a local trona mine for 12 years in refinery maintenance before starting, owning and operating his own drilling business in 1990.

Bill’s interests and passions included his family, lake fishing, watching history programs and westerns, an avid fan of Longmire and anything to do with drilling a hole in the earth.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Brady of Green River, two sons, Steven Brady and wife Christina of Green River, Lance Brady and wife Rebecca in Rock Springs, Wyoming, three grandchildren, Travis Brady, Paige Brady and Anycka Brady.

He is also survived by his brother, Ned Brady and wife Juleen of Manilla, Utah, his sister, Ann Marie Chico of Fallon, Nevada, very close friend and cousin John Tripplett of Mountain Green, Utah and many other nephews, nieces and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Zelda Brady, his sisters, Bonnie Gregory, his twin sister who passed away 25 years ago also on June 3rd, Marla Barnum, Winona Hobbs and Annette Scholfield.

At Bill’s request no funeral services will be held. A Family gathering will be held later in June 2018. The Family of Bill Brady respectfully request that donations in his memory be made to Hospice Care of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

