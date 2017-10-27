Birch Family Dentistry is Constructing a New Home

Birch Family Dentistry is moving into a new home next year.

They will be located on Uinta Drive, in Green River, but construction comes first.

Once the construction is complete, Birch Family Dentistry will be located again at their original office site at 661 Uinta Dr

Join us as we tour through building-in-progress in the months to come.

Move-In Date: March, 2018.

New Home, New Technology

Birch Family Dentistry has offered quality dental care to the Green River and Rock Springs community for decades.

To carry on their promise of quality family dentistry, constructing a building with every amenity and all of the technology to assist in your treatment is being considered.

Along with the new building, Birch Family Dentistry is expanding their technology within is as well.

October Construction

Construction of the new Birch Family Dentistry building is being done by Dare-Case Contracting Services.

Towards the end of October, construction workers were working on the sub floor of the building and constructing the foundation for the walls.

After the flooring, pony walls and crawl space are finished, the next step is to start standing walls of the building.

Construction is to be finished by March of 2018.

