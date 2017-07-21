0

Birch Family Dentistry Hiring Dental Hygienist

Are you a registered dental hygienist and love working with people?

Birch Family Dentistry has a great opportunity for YOU!

Birch Family Dentistry is seeking a registered dental hygienist with a great personality that loves working with patients.

You’d be working with a fabulous team in a great working environment with lots of potential to grow with us! We are currently building a brand new dental office in Green River.

To Apply:

Email resume to birchfamilydentistrywy@gmail.com

Our Dental Hygienist is a key team member to our practice!

.
Dental Hygienist Preferred Qualities:

  • We’re looking for a motivated, hard-working, dynamic hygienist.
  • The right candidate must be able to give our patients the care and attention they need.
  • Be an energetic team player
  • Have leadership qualities
  • Able to communicate effectively
  • Able to multi-task!!

Dental Hygienist Responsibilities/Skills:

  • Our dental hygienist is responsible for helping the patients within the practice to achieve, and maintain optimal oral hygiene.
  • They are also charged with facilitating the diagnosis of periodontal and dental disease.
  • In addition to clinical issues, hygienists should support patient flow through the office, and help maintain the re-care system.
  • Computer skills (Eagle soft knowledge preferred although not required)
  • Excellent customer service skills are required.

.

CALL Birch Family Dentistry at 307-875-3658 or stop by our office at 661 Uinta Dr in Green River today.

 

Birch Family Dental

 

