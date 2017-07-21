Birch Family Dentistry Hiring Dental Hygienist

Are you a registered dental hygienist and love working with people?

Birch Family Dentistry has a great opportunity for YOU!

Birch Family Dentistry is seeking a registered dental hygienist with a great personality that loves working with patients.

You’d be working with a fabulous team in a great working environment with lots of potential to grow with us! We are currently building a brand new dental office in Green River.

To Apply:

Email resume to birchfamilydentistrywy@gmail.c om

Our Dental Hygienist is a key team member to our practice!

Dental Hygienist Preferred Qualities:

We’re looking for a motivated, hard-working, dynamic hygienist.

The right candidate must be able to give our patients the care and attention they need.

Be an energetic team player

Have leadership qualities

Able to communicate effectively

Able to multi-task!!

Dental Hygienist Responsibilities/Skills:

Our dental hygienist is responsible for helping the patients within the practice to achieve, and maintain optimal oral hygiene.

They are also charged with facilitating the diagnosis of periodontal and dental disease.

In addition to clinical issues, hygienists should support patient flow through the office, and help maintain the re-care system.

Computer skills (Eagle soft knowledge preferred although not required)

Excellent customer service skills are required.

