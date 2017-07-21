Birch Family Dentistry Hiring Dental Hygienist

Are you a registered dental hygienist and love working with people?
Birch Family Dentistry has a great opportunity for YOU!
Birch Family Dentistry is seeking a registered dental hygienist with a great personality that loves working with patients.
You’d be working with a fabulous team in a great working environment with lots of potential to grow with us! We are currently building a brand new dental office in Green River.
To Apply:
Email resume to birchfamilydentistrywy@gmail.c
om
Our Dental Hygienist is a key team member to our practice!
.
Dental Hygienist Preferred Qualities:
- We’re looking for a motivated, hard-working, dynamic hygienist.
- The right candidate must be able to give our patients the care and attention they need.
- Be an energetic team player
- Have leadership qualities
- Able to communicate effectively
- Able to multi-task!!
Dental Hygienist Responsibilities/Skills:
- Our dental hygienist is responsible for helping the patients within the practice to achieve, and maintain optimal oral hygiene.
- They are also charged with facilitating the diagnosis of periodontal and dental disease.
- In addition to clinical issues, hygienists should support patient flow through the office, and help maintain the re-care system.
- Computer skills (Eagle soft knowledge preferred although not required)
- Excellent customer service skills are required.
.
FOLLOW Birch Family Dentistry on Facebook.
VISIT the Birch Family Dentistry website.
CALL Birch Family Dentistry at 307-875-3658 or stop by our office at 661 Uinta Dr in Green River today.
