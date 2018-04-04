Birch Family Dentistry Hiring Full-Time Front Office Team Member

Are you an organized people-person?

Birch Family Dentistry has a great opportunity for YOU!

Birch Family Dentistry is seeking a Full-Time Front Office team member with a great personality who loves working with patients.

You’d be working with a fabulous team in a great working environment with lots of potential to grow with us! We are expanding our team as we move into our new building to be completed in May 2018.

To Apply:

Email resume to birchfamilydentistrywy@gmail.c om

Our Front Office team are key members to our practice!

Full-Time position.

Experience with medical billing and insurance is not required but preferred.

Hourly pay will be based on experience.

To Apply:

Please email resume to birchfamilydentistrywy@gmail.c om or drop it by in person at 2180 West Teton Blvd. in Green River!

We look forward to hearing from you.

FOLLOW Birch Family Dentistry on Facebook.

VISIT the Birch Family Dentistry website.

CALL Birch Family Dentistry at 307-875-3658 or stop by our office at 2180 West Teton Blvd. in Green River today.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.