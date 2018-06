Rowan Frederick James, was born on June 14, 2018, at 4:48 pm. He weighed 7 lbs, 7.9 oz and was 19 inches long at birth. He was born at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

His proud parents, Heather Miller and Donald James, welcomed him into the world.

Congratulations!

.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Birth announcements are a free service provided by BRC Family Hearing Solutions.

Submit your recent birth announcements here.