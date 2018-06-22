Birth Announcement: Skyler LaRue Sheesley

Skyler LaRue Sheesley was born on June 15, 2018 at 9:44 am. She weighed 9 lbs, 3.3 oz and was 21 1/4 inches long at birth.

She joins her older sisters Brianna Demers, Rylee Sheesley and Alyssa Sheesley. Her birthday is special because she shares it with her late great nana LaRue Lee.

Her proud parents, Meagan Sheesley and Steven Sheesley, welcomed her into the world.

Congratulations!

.

Birth announcements are a free service provided by BRC Family Hearing Solutions.

Submit your recent birth announcements here.