Birth Announcement: Théa Danielle Jayde Horrocks.

Théa Danielle Jayde Horrocks, was born September 12, 2017, at 4:06 pm she weighed 6 pounds 7 oz and 19.5 inches long at birth. She has two big brothers who adore her and are so happy to have her here. She has a wonderful family who love her dearly and couldn’t be happier.

Théa’s proud parents, Alexzandria Smaltz and Chad Horrocks welcomed her into the world.

Congratulations!

