Thomas Daniel Saavedra, was born on May 30, 2018, at 2:02 pm. He weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz and was 20 1/4 inches long at birth.

His proud mother, Danni Saavedra, welcomed him into the world.

Congratulations!

.

Birth announcements are a free service provided by BRC Family Hearing Solutions.

Submit your recent birth announcements here.