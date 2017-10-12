Bitter Creek Boutique Hosts “Fall Into Fall” Craft Fair

ROCK SPRINGS– The Bitter Creek Boutique is presenting their “Fall into Fall” Gift & Craft Boutique on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station.

When and Where

Preferred Shopping is on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. There is a $3 admission fee for this day. Saturday is free shopping from 10 am to 3 pm, in which strollers are welcome, and there is no admission fee.

“Local crafters have evolved over 30 plus years into the event we have today,” Alice Paul, one of the original founders of Bitter Creek Boutique said.

“It was started in a home, then to the Outlaw Inn, to the Holiday Inn, to the atrium at the college, and now we are into our 3rd year at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs,” Paul said.

The Freight Station is located in Downtown Rock Springs at 603 South Main Street.

Items Available

Several people craft items all year long to sell at the Fall into Fall craft fair. Items include wooden decor, Halloween and Fall items, and there are even some vendors selling items.

“All items are handcrafted. We also have a pantry with homemade baked goods, jams, [and more],” Paul said. “Scentsy and Watkins products will also be available.”

Cash, checks, and credit and debit cards are all accepted at the craft fair.

For more information regarding this event, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.