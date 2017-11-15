Bitter Creek Boutique Presents Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique

ROCK SPRINGS– The Bitter Creek Boutique is presenting its Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station.



When and Where

Preferred Shopping is on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. There is a $3 admission fee for this day. Saturday is free shopping from 10 am to 3 pm, in which strollers are welcome, and there is no admission fee.

The Freight Station is located in Downtown Rock Springs at 603 South Main Street.



Boutique Details

Handmade decor and holiday themed items will be available. There will also be some baked goods, jams, and more. Items go quickly, so the Bitter Creek Boutique suggests people show up early.

Cash, checks, and credit and debit cards are all accepted at the craft fair.

For more information regarding this event, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.