Little Bitter Creek Road Fire Out

UPDATE as of 10:30 am on July 25 — In a joint release issued Tuesday morning, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Chief Scott Kitchner confirmed that the Little Bitter Creek Road fire is out and mop-up operations are underway.

Kitchner said the fire, which burned over 30 acres along County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road), was 100% contained by about 10:30 PM Monday night. Crews from Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the Sweetwater County Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Rock Springs Fire Department began fighting the fire around 2:30 PM. Late Monday afternoon, two fire suppression aircraft based in Craig, Colorado, were brought in and dropped chemical fire retardant. Nearly 30 firefighters were involved in the operation. No property damage or injuries were reported.

Lowell said the Little Bitter Creek Road was closed about 5:00 PM yesterday but is now open again.

Units and firefighters from the Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the Sweetwater County Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene Tuesday morning, mopping up and searching for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire District #1.

“We are hoping with the cooler weather and possible rain forecasted for the area that we will have the fire completely out by later this afternoon,” said Kitchner.