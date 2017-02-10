Take Bitter Creek Brews Home in Crowlers and Growlers

Take your favorite microbrew home with Bitter Creek Brewing’s crowlers and growlers. Bitter Creek Brewing now offers crowlers, 32 oz cans filled with your Bitter Creek brew of choice. Thanks to a grant from the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency, Bitter Creek has a crowler canning machine in-house. Crowlers stay carbonated up to 3 months. Cost

$9 a crowler

Growlers Bitter Creek also offers 64 oz growlers, which are glass jugs filled in-house with your brew of choice. . Cost Growler and brew — $ 17. Growler refill — $12. Empty growler — $9.

. Current Beers on Tap Boars Tusk — 4% ABV Sweetwater Wheat — 4% ABV Wee Bastard — 7% ABV Windchill — 5.25 % ABV Coal Porter — 5.8% ABV Firehole — 5.25% ABV

. February Lunch Specials Tuesdays featured lunch is: Baked Eggplant with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Wednesdays featured lunch is: Gyros Thursdays featured lunch is: California Turkey Croissant with Guacamole and Swiss Fridays featured lunch: Shrimp Casserole with Spiral Pasta

Bitter Creek Brewing was established in 1997. The brew pub offers a pleasant dining experience nestled within downtown Rock Springs.

Location

604 Broadway St

Rock Springs, WY

