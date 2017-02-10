Take Bitter Creek Brews Home in Crowlers and Growlers

Take your favorite microbrew home with Bitter Creek Brewing’s crowlers and growlers.
Bitter Creek Brewing now offers crowlers, 32 oz cans filled with your Bitter Creek brew of choice.
Thanks to a grant from the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency, Bitter Creek has a crowler canning machine in-house. Crowlers stay carbonated up to 3 months.
Cost
$9 a crowler
Growlers
Bitter Creek also offers 64 oz growlers, which are glass jugs filled in-house with your brew of choice.
Cost
Growler and brew — $ 17.
Growler refill — $12.
Empty growler — $9.
Current Beers on Tap
Boars Tusk — 4% ABV
Sweetwater Wheat — 4% ABV
Wee Bastard — 7% ABV
Windchill — 5.25 % ABV
Coal Porter — 5.8% ABV
Firehole — 5.25% ABV
February Lunch Specials
Tuesdays featured lunch is: Baked Eggplant with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Wednesdays featured lunch is: Gyros
Thursdays featured lunch is: California Turkey Croissant with Guacamole and Swiss
Fridays featured lunch: Shrimp Casserole with Spiral Pasta
Bitter Creek Brewing was established in 1997. The brew pub offers a pleasant dining experience nestled within downtown Rock Springs.
Location
604 Broadway St
Rock Springs, WY
Phone: (307) 362-4782
Follow Bitter Creek Brewing on Facebook!
