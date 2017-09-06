Bitter Sweet Bombshells Get Ready for Their Final Home Bout of The Season!

.

It’s a Border War on Wheels!

Sweetwater County’s Bitter Sweet Bombshells will battle “Across Skate Lines” this Saturday when they face off against Idaho’s Portneuf Valley Bruisers.

Saturday, September 9

Doors at 5 pm, Bout at 6 pm

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bitter Sweet Bombshells will be hosting their final home bout of the 2017 Season this Saturday, September 9th, at the Rock Springs Recreation Center. We don’t want you to miss your chance to see the Bombshells battle it out on their home-turf!

The Bombshells will be playing against a visiting team from Pocatello, Idaho, the Portneuf Valley Bruisers. The Bruisers are a tough, hard hitting team and will be bringing some great players from both Pocatello and Jackson, WY.

The Bombshells played against this team in the beginning of their season and are excited to go head-to-head once more, on their home track!

Proceeds from the bout will be shared with Hospice of Sweetwater County, an extremely worthy partner doing great work in our community. You’ll support two great organizations at once!

The Bombshells host their bouts in a family-friendly environment with concessions and games. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The bout begins at 6:00 p.m.

A Community Partner

The Bombshells work hard every year to raise money for organizations in Sweetwater County. They are a dedicated part of your community. Come be a part of theirs!

The Bombshells have contributed over $7000 (just from ticket sales!) to Sweetwater County organizations.

Help us continue our mission in supporting local organizations by joining us at our last home bout this season; September 9th, at the Rock Springs Recreation Center.

The Bombshells are always looking for additional ways to help. If your organization is looking for volunteers to help with your event, contact the Bombshells!!!

About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team!

They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.

The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.

For More Information

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out our website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook.

Join the Across Skate Lines bout event on Facebook!

