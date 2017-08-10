Bitter Sweet Bombshells Get Ready for Second Home Bout of the Season

Sweetwater County’s first and only Roller Derby Team, the Bitter Sweet Bombshells, will be hosting their second home bout Saturday, August 12 at the Rock Springs Recreation Center.

If you’ve never seen the fast-paced, excitement-packed sport of Roller Derby, then this is your chance!

The Bombshells will be playing against a visiting team from Gillette, Wyoming — the Coal Miner’s Daughters. The Bombshells haven’t played against this team since their first season.

This bout promises to be a great experience! Proceeds from the bout will be shared with the Actors’ Mission. Come support two great organizations at once!

The Bombshells host their bouts in a family friendly environment with concessions and games. Doors open at 5 pm. The bout begins at 6 pm.

Bitter Sweet Bombshells Host A Roller Derby “Tiki Takedown”

vs. Gillette Roller Derby’s Coal Miner’s Daughters

August 12

Doors at 5 pm, Bout at 6 pm

About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team!

They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.

The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.

A Community Partner

The Bombshells work hard every year to raise money for organizations in Sweetwater County. They are a dedicated part of your community. Come be a part of theirs!

As of now, the Bombshells have contributed over $7000 (just from ticket sales!) to Sweetwater County organizations.

Help us continue our mission in supporting local organizations by joining us at our three home bouts this season; June 3rd, August 12th, and September 9th, all at the Rock Springs Recreation Center.

The Bombshells are always looking for additional ways to help. If your organization is looking for volunteers to help with your event, contact the Bombshells!!!

For More Information

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out our website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook..

