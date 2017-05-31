Bitter Sweet Bombshells Will Host Roller Derby ‘Steam Punk Mixer’ To Open Home Season

Bitter Sweet Bombshells’ Steampunk Mixer

Sweetwater County’s first and only Roller Derby Team, the Bitter Sweet Bombshells, will be hosting their first Mixer this Saturday at the RS Family Recreation Center.

This is the first time the Bombshells will host a Mixer.

What is a Mixer?

Unlike other types of bouts, a mixer is an event where Derby players come to play together on teams separate from their own. Mixers are great opportunities for Derby players to hone their individual skills and learn from talented players from other teams! Mixers are also awesome opportunities for fans, new and old, to learn about the game in a fun environment.

Come support the Bombshells during their first home bout of the season.

When: Saturday, June 3, 2017. Doors open at 4:00 pm. First Bout begins at 5:00 pm, the second bout approximately 6:15 pm.

Where: Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

If you’ve never seen the fast paced, excitement packed sport of Roller Derby, then this is your chance! The Bombshells host their bouts in a family friendly environment with concessions and games.

About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team! They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community. The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team statewide and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.

Be A Part Of The Bittersweet Bombshells’ Community Engagement

The Bombshells work hard every year to raise money for organizations in Sweetwater County. They are a dedicated part of your community. Come be a part of theirs! As of now, the Bombshells have contributed over $7000 (just from ticket sales!) to Sweetwater County organizations. Help them continue our mission in supporting local organizations by joining us at our three home bouts this season; June 3, August 12, and September 9, all at the Rock Springs Recreation Center.

How You Can Get Involved.

The Bombshells are always looking for additional ways to help. If your organization is looking for volunteers to help with your event, contact the Bombshells!!!

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out their website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or find them on Facebook.

