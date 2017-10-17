Bitter/Killpecker Creek Watershed and E. coli – Public Comment Period

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality released the following public notice on the Bitter/Killpecker Creek Watershed:

Public Notice: The Bitter/Killpecker Creek Watershed E. coli Total Maximum Daily Load 45-day Public Comment Period

The 45-day public comment period for the Bitter/Killpecker Creek E. coli Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) report will begin on October 16, 2017; and end on November 30, 2017.

This report determines current E. coli loadings to Bitter and Killpecker creeks, and estimates E. coli reductions needed to achieve State water quality standards.

The draft report is available upon request from the WDEQ-Water Quality Division.

Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. November 30, 2017, and should be sent in care of Sol Brich at DEQ, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82002. Emailed comments will not be accepted.

If you have any questions, please contact Sol Brich at 307-777-7096.

