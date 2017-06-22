Black Butte Coal Hiring Equipment Operators & Maintenance Oiler

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, has immediate openings for Entry Level Mobile Equipment Operators and a Maintenance Oiler.

Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.

Apply Online at https://blackbuttecoal.applicantpro.com/jobs/

How to apply

See full job descriptions and apply online at https://blackbuttecoal.applicantpro.com/jobs/

Closing Date: June 30, 2017

**No Phone Calls Please

.



Black Butte Coal Company is a EEO/ADA employer

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.