Black Butte Coal Hiring Human Resources Assistant

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, has is seeking a self-motivated Human Resources Assistant to support the HR department.

Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.

Apply Online Here

Job Summary

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing HR related administrative duties, facilitating the recruitment process, conducting new hire orientation, maintaining accurate and up to date employee records, responding to employee requests, and processing benefit enrollments.

Education Requirements

Associate of Arts Degree in Business or related field from an accredited college or three years of full-time highly responsible administrative support in a human resources or similar setting required.

Skill Requirements

Ability to maintain highly confidential information

Must have excellent interpersonal and customer service skills

Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively

Solid Proficiency with MS Office, including Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Other Requirements

Must be able to work independently in the absence of supervision, have strong organizational skills and be detail oriented. Must have the ability to manage a variety of simultaneous work projects and carry them through to successful completion by setting priorities and meeting critical deadlines. Position requires excellent customer service and interpersonal skills, both verbal and written to maintain positive working relationships.

How to apply

See full job descriptions and apply online here

**No Phone Calls Please

.



Black Butte Coal Company is a EEO/ADA employer

