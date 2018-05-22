Black Butte High School Graduates 13 Students

By Katie Glennemeier -
62
Views
Black Butte High School Graduate Stephen Caron (middle) turning his tassel with his classmates.

ROCK SPRINGS — Black Butte High School hosted an intimate graduation ceremony on Monday, May 21, 2018, where 13 students were presented with their diploma.

Black Butte commencement is unique in that students are able to choose who presents them with their diploma. Some students chose their parents, some chose their children, and others chose Principal Mike Maloney.

Kourtney Archuletta was recognized for having the highest grade point average. Maya Lowry was recognized as the Best Improved Graduate, causing Maloney to get all choked up.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out all the photos below, an evening where barely a dry eye remained on stage.

Kourtney Archuletta receiving her Highest Grade Point Average Award from Principal Mike Maloney.
Principal Mike Maloney presents the Most Improved Graduate Award to Maya Lowry.
Principal Mike Maloney getting choked up presenting the Most Improved Graduate to Maya Lowry.
Black Butte High School graduates watched a slideshow with photos of each student.
Black Butte High School Graduate Kirsten Von Schriltz is presented her diploma by her daughter and family.
Black Butte High School Graduate Shayleen Troester with her mom and family.
Black Butte High School Graduate Maya Lowry wipes tears from her eyes and she receives her diploma.
Black Butte High School Graduate Desirea Larsen receives her diploma and a hug.

Snapshots of Black Butte High School’s Graduation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR