Black Butte High School Graduates 13 Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Black Butte High School hosted an intimate graduation ceremony on Monday, May 21, 2018, where 13 students were presented with their diploma.

Black Butte commencement is unique in that students are able to choose who presents them with their diploma. Some students chose their parents, some chose their children, and others chose Principal Mike Maloney.

Kourtney Archuletta was recognized for having the highest grade point average. Maya Lowry was recognized as the Best Improved Graduate, causing Maloney to get all choked up.

Check out all the photos below, an evening where barely a dry eye remained on stage.

Snapshots of Black Butte High School’s Graduation