Blake Barney and Terri Suniga Announce Engagement

We’re engaged! There are two less fish in the sea!

Blake Barney and Terri Suniga are excited to start their life together.

Blake a longtime resident of Green River, Wy and Terri a longtime resident of Eastern, Idaho will bring 6 children, and 4 and 3/4 grandchildren together in their new blended family. Blake’s folks Larry and Dot Barney, Terri’s Shirley and the late Bill Lewis are over the moon for the kids.

The festivities begin with a July Las Vegas wedding, an August reception in Logan Canyon for both families to meet then a coastal fishing honeymoon. At a later date a Green River reception will be announced.. The couple will make Green River their home.

#FishOnBarneys

