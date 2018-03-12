BLM Announces Boulder Travel Management Plan Open House And Public Comment Period

PINEDALE — In support of the administration’s goals of shared conservation stewardship and serving the American family, the BLM Pinedale Field Office has drafted three preliminary alternatives for the Boulder Travel Management Plan. The BLM is now seeking public input on specific activities, access needs, potential uses and resource concerns regarding the routes. Public participation in travel management planning is essential in establishing a manageable network of routes to support recreation, ranching and other permitted uses on public lands in the Boulder, Wyoming area.

The BLM will accept public comments on the preliminary alternatives through June 1, 2018. There are several ways that the public can obtain information and maps about the three preliminary alternatives developed for the Boulder Travel Management Plan.

You may visit the project website and view and print detailed maps. This website also has Google Earth files of the three alternatives available to download.

You may visit the BLM Pinedale Field Office in person and get further information. The office is located at 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941.

You may email BLM_WY_PD_Boulder_Travel_Management_Plan@blm.gov with additional questions, or call our office at 307-367-5300.

Please send your comments via mail to: BLM Pinedale Field Office, P.O. Box 768, Pinedale Wyoming 82941, or deliver to the BLM Pinedale Field Office. Comments are welcome throughout the planning process; however, it is most helpful if your comments are received by June 1, 2018.

The BLM will host an open house to collect the public’s input on the alternatives on April 12, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the BLM Pinedale Field Office located at 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941. During the open house, BLM staff will conduct a 20-minute presentation about travel management planning and the Boulder Travel Management Plan at 6:00 p.m.

The comments received from the public on the three alternatives will help the BLM in developing the proposed action for an Environmental Assessment and Travel Management Plan. The three preliminary alternatives are versions of a potential proposed action.

Please be advised that when you include your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comments, that your entire comment, including your personal information may be publicly available at any time. While you may request that we withhold your personal information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.