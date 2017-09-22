BLM To Begin Rock Springs Wild Horse Gather; Public Welcome To Attend Daily And Observe

ROCK SPRINGS – In line with its commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands, the Bureau of Land Management will begin gathering and removing wild horses on Sept. 23, 2017, from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin herd management areas (HMAs) in southwestern Wyoming.

The BLM Rock Springs Field Office plans to gather approximately 1,560 adult wild horses in response to the results of the 2017 census. It demonstrated that wild horses are exceeding the appropriate management levels (AMLs) of these HMAs.

Of the 1,560 wild horses to be gathered, approximately 725 would be removed from the Salt Wells Creek HMA, 513 from the Adobe Town HMA and 322 from the Great Divide Basin HMA. The BLM is conducting this gather in compliance with an April 2013 settlement agreement between the BLM and the Rock Springs Grazing Association that requires the periodic removal of wild horses from these HMAs based on the results of census flights.

Members of the public are welcome to view the daily gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. Public viewing opportunities are anticipated to begin on Sept. 23. Those interested in participating must notify Tony Brown at (307) 352-0215, agbrown@blm.gov. Participants will meet at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office at 280 Highway 191 North.

Participants must provide their own transportation, water and food. The BLM recommends footwear and clothing suitable for harsh field conditions and a four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicle. Public restrooms will not be available onsite.

While the gather is underway, public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary due to safety concerns. Because of low-flying aircraft, all drone use will be prohibited within 20 miles of the immediate gather area. Occasional road closures may also be necessary to permit movement of wild horses during gather operations.

The Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be closed during the gather to provide horses with time to acclimate and receive proper veterinarian health checks. However, the public viewing kiosk will remain open.

Gathered wild horses will be available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program. Animals not adopted will be cared for in long-term pastures, where they retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burro Act. The BLM is committed to managing and protecting these living symbols of the historic and pioneering spirit of the West and will continue to care for and seek good homes for animals that have been removed from the range.

For more information and to view daily reports while the gather is underway click here.