BLM And Boy Scouts Improve Three Patches Recreation Site

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office and Boy Scout Troop 86 recently worked together to improve the Three Patches Recreation Site, located roughly 13 miles south of Rock Springs.

A team of 6 Scouts and 12 volunteers donated about 72 hours of their time to scrape and repaint 13 picnic tables that were in need of repair due to vandalism or normal wear. Ethan Jensen, who is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout, coordinated the project.

These efforts were made possible thanks to the cooperation of Troop 86, volunteers, and generous donors. The team utilized donated supplies from ACE Hardware and The Home Depot, while Mountain State Pressure Services and Sonic provided transportation and meals for the troops. The BLM would like to thank everyone involved in this needed improvement to the Three Patches Recreation Site.