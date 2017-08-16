BLM Calls For Fire Safety During The 2017 Solar Eclipse

CHEYENNE – On Monday, Aug. 21, visitors to Wyoming public lands are encouraged to practice fire safety while traveling to and viewing the solar eclipse.



This year’s total solar eclipse will be the first to pass through the state since 1918. During totality, the moon will completely block the sun; daytime will become twilight, and the sun’s corona will shimmer in the darkened sky. Between 400,000 and 1,200,000 visitors are expected to travel to Wyoming to view the spectacle.

However, during this time, fire danger will remain high, and fire restrictions will be in place on BLM-administered lands throughout the state. As such, wildland firefighters and our friend Smokey Bear would like to ask visitors and residents alike to follow the following fire-safety tips:

Avoid parking or driving over dry grass. Vehicles can ignite fires.

Before departing on a trip, check your trailer. Make sure all safety chains are properly secured.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

These fire-wise actions can save lives and property, as well as help promote healthy ecosystems on sustainable, working public lands. In addition to these actions, year-round restrictions on all BLM-administered lands include:

Discharging or using any fireworks.

Discharging of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands, unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Also, beyond year-round restrictions, stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions will remain in effect in certain BLM-administered areas throughout the state. Anytime you plan to travel across or stay on BLM-administered lands, make sure to check if the areas you will be accessing are under stage 1 or stage 2 restrictions. For more information about these restrictions, as well as the locations where they are in effect, please visit: www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.

It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.