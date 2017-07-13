BLM Cody, Lander and Worland Issue Fire Restrictions

WYOMING — Effective Thursday, July 13, fire restrictions are in effect for all public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management Cody, Lander and Worland field offices.

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on current and projected weather conditions, amount of dry vegetation, and other risk factors.

“These fire restrictions are a result of our continued coordinated relationships with our fellow wildfire cooperators within the Bighorn and Wind River basins,” said Assistant Fire Management Officer Aaron Thompson.

Hot, dry conditions and high fire danger have prompted the prohibition of the following activities:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a U.S. Department of Agriculture or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:

Discharging or using any fireworks.

Discharging of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.

For more information on rules and restrictions regarding fire on federal lands, as well as fire restrictions in other areas, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions or contact Thompson at 307-332-8472.