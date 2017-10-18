Blm Completes Rock Springs Wild Horse Gather In Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek And Great Divide Basin

ROCK SPRINGS — On Oct. 17, the BLM completed their gather of wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming. As stewards, the BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation while pursuing our multiple-use mission. This gather action demonstrates the BLM’s commitment to these goals by maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.

The BLM Rock Springs Field Office gathered 1,560 adult wild horses in response to the results of the 2017 census. A total of 408 dependent foals were also removed with their mares.

Of the 1,560 wild horses that were gathered, 725 were removed from the Salt Wells Creek HMA, 513 from the Adobe Town HMA and 322 from the Great Divide Basin HMA. The BLM conducted this gather in compliance with an April 2013 settlement agreement with the Rock Springs Grazing Association that requires the periodic removal of wild horses from these HMAs based on the results of census flights.

For more information about the gather, visit this link.