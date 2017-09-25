BLM To Conduct Prescribed Fires In Sublette And Lincoln Counties

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is planning to conduct two prescribed fires as part of multi-year projects. Both projects will take place on public lands administered by the High Desert District’s Pinedale Field Office. The burns will take place during the months of October and November 2017. Fire operations will begin only when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn.

The Miller Mountain pile burn project is located 14 miles southwest of La Barge, Wyoming and consists of approximately 123 acres of slash piles targeted to burn in order to reduce conifer where it is encroaching on native aspen stands and to stimulate aspen regeneration within the Wyoming Mule Deer Project area.

The Pine Grove pile burn project is located 15 miles southwest of Big Piney, Wyoming. The project is in the area of Deadline Ridge located near Pine Grove Creek. There are approximately 184 acres of slash piles targeted to burn within the Wyoming Mule Deer Project area.

The BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when deciding the final date of the prescribed burns. Smoke may be visible to the public at some times during the operations. Fire crews will remain on scene and monitor the burn areas afterward to ensure safety until the fire is out.

Prescribed fire is a beneficial management tool used to replicate natural wildfire. Many land management agencies conduct prescribed fire to ensure the overall improvement of land, vegetation, and wildlife. It can also help return the ecosystem to its natural composition and healthiest function.

For more information, please contact Mark Randall at 307-367-5350 or visit the Pinedale Field Office anytime from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale.