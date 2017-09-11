BLM Fighting The Cowboy Wildfire

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, Kemmerer Field Office, in coordination with Uinta County Fire Department, is fighting a wildfire approximately 13 miles northeast of Evanston, WY, which has burned an estimated 1,592 acres. A unified command has been established.

The wildfire is 50 percent contained as of 9 p.m. on September 10. Full containment is expected at 8 p.m. today.

The BLM and Uinta County are being assisted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The public is urged to use caution or avoid the area since fire behavior can change and fire spread is unpredictable if high winds develop. The cause of the wildfire is unknown and under investigation at this time. The fire is burning in grass, and sagebrush.

Firefighting resources include 5-type 4 engines and 3-type 6 engines.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Rawlins Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or to emergency 911.