BLM Fighting Wildfire At Encampment River

RAWLINS – The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, Rawlins Field Office, in coordination with Encampment Fire Department, is fighting a wildfire approximately 1 mile southeast of Encampment, WY, which has burned an estimated 200 acres. A unified command has been established.

The public is urged to use caution or avoid the area since fire behavior can change and fire spread is unpredictable if high winds develop. The cause of the wildfire is unknown and under investigation at this time. The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush.

Firefighting resources include three type 6 engines, and High Desert District Fuel crew of 7.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Rawlins Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or to emergency 911.