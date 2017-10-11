BLM Has Gathered 1,062 Horses & 269 Foals So Far; 12 Deaths

SWEETWATER, CARBON, & FREMONT COUNTIES — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices have been working on gathering wild horses out of the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, and Great Divide Basin areas.

In total so far as of October 10, the project has gathered 1,062 adults horses, 269 foals, and returned 4 animals to the range.

Twelve horses been euthanized, all categorized as having chronic or pre-existing conditions diagnosed with a prognosis of “hopeless for recovery” by a veterinarian. Those conditions include conditions like poorly healed fractures, club feet, and deformities.

Read the daily reports here.

.

Appropriate Management Levels

According to the daily reports, the BLM has also shipped 1,148 horses to contracted holding facilities in Rock Springs; Axtell, Utah; and Bruneau, Idaho.

The gather began on September 23 and will continue until Herd Management Areas (HMA) are at an Appropriate Management Level (AML).

Of the 1,560 wild horses set to be gathered, approximately 725 are planned for removal from the Salt Wells Creek HMA, 513 from the Adobe Town HMA, and the 322 from the Great Divide Basin HMA.

Based on these numbers, the gather is about 68% done. The gather usually take four to six weeks.

Read more about the gather here.

.

Details of the Gather

The BLM uses a federal gather contractor to gather wild horses from HMAs where the BLM has determined that excess animals exist.

The contractor uses a helicopter to locate and herd horses towards a set of corrals. The helicopter is assisted by a ground crew and a domesticated horse, to lead the gathered horses into the corrals. If needed, the ground crew may assist the helicopter by roping the horses from horseback.

.

About the HMAs

The Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin HMAs encompass 2,427,220 acres of public, State, and private lands in Sweetwater, Carbon and Fremont counties in southwest Wyoming.

The AML for the Adobe Town HMA is 610-800 wild horses. The AML for the Salt Wells Creek HMA is 251-365 wild horses. The AML for the Great Divide Basin HMA is 415-600 wild horses.

The estimated population before the 2017 foaling season was approximately 1,123 wild horses in the Adobe Town HMA, approximately 976 wild horses in the Salt Wells HMA, and approximately 737 wild horses in the Great Divide Basin HMA.

In combination, the three HMAs exceeded the low AMLs by 1,560 wild horses.

DAILY UPDATES

You can stay updated on the gather operations by reading daily updates like these from this week:

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Summary: Two helicopters were run today, gathering 167 horses in the Salt Wells Creek HMA. We shipped 69 horses (35 mares and 34 foals) were shipped to the Rock Springs Holding Facility and 36 studs were shipped to Axtell, Utah.

Animals gathered: 128 Adults, 39 Foals

Animals shipped: 105

Total Deaths Today: 0

Acute: 0

Chronic/Pre-existing: 0*

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Summary: Two helicopters were run. A total of 60 horses were gathered in the Salt Wells Creek HMA. Also, a total of 86 horses (68 mares and 18 foals) were shipped to the Rock Springs Holding Facility and 36 studs were shipped to Axtell, Utah.

Animals gathered: 46 Adults, 14 Foals

Animals shipped: 122

Total Deaths Today: 3

Acute: 0

Chronic/Pre-existing: 3*

*Three horses were euthanized today–a 20 year old sorrel stud with a body condition of 2 and Laminitis; a 12 year old chestnut stud with a front left severe club foot; and a sorrel colt with a left front severe club foot. As per the vet, this horse had a hopeless prognosis for recovery.

Monday, October 9, 2017

Summary: Due to snow and wind overnight, gather operations were cancelled for today. Thirty-six studs were shipped to Axtell, Utah.

Animals gathered: 0 Adults, 0 Foals

Animals shipped: 36

Total Deaths Today: 0

Acute: 0

Chronic/Pre-existing: 0*

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Summary: Two helicopters were run, gathering 144 horses from the checkerboard in the Adobe Town HMA. Also, seven studs were shipped to the Rock Springs Holding Facility.

Animals gathered: 117 Adults, 27 Foals

Animals shipped: 7

Total Deaths Today: 0

Acute: 0

Chronic/Pre-existing: 0*