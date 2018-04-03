Blm Hosts Public Meeting On The Continental Divide-creston Natural Gas Development Project

RAWLINS — In keeping with its priority to be a good neighbor by supporting working public lands, the BLM will host a public meeting on the Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project at the Rawlins Field Office on April 18 from 4 – 6 p.m. The project is estimated to produce approximately 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 167 million barrels of condensate over a 30 – 40 year period, of a combined value of about $50 billion. Members of the public and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend for updates on the project, as well as to identify issues of concern. The BLM welcomes and values your diverse views.

The BLM issued its final decision on the project in September 2016, electing the preferred alternative to allow infill within the existing Continental Divide/Wamsutter II and Creston/Blue Gap natural gas fields with nearly 9,000 additional wells. The project is estimated to produce about $6 billion in royalties, which will be split between the State of Wyoming and the federal government. Total employment, including direct, indirect, and induced employment, is projected to peak at about 4,000 jobs.

The BLM is holding the April 18 meeting as part of an annual requirement of the approved Record of Decision. Possible meeting topics will include, but will not be limited to, ongoing development, reclamation activities, transportation, socioeconomics and other topics as identified or suggested. The Record of Decision, as well as the final Environmental Impact Statement, are available for public review.

For more information, please contact Annette Treat at 307-328-4314.