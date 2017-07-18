BLM Implements Fire Restrictions In Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all BLM-administered lands within Carbon County beginning July 18, 2017.

Fire Managers base decisions about implementing fire restrictions on current and projected weather conditions, amount of dry vegetation, and other risk factors. Stage 1 fire restriction limits actions that pose high risk of igniting fire in areas with critical fire danger.

BLM will begin enforcing temporary restrictions of:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These restrictions are in addition to year-round restrictions that include fireworks and other wildfire prevention measures in place year-round on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Wildfire can be a devastating and dangerous and it is important for the public to do their part in preventing unnecessary risk. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.

For more information on what rules and restrictions there are in regards to fire on federal lands, as well as fire restrictions in your area, please visitwww.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions. The public can also stop in to your local BLM Field Office Monday thru Friday between the hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.