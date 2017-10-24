BLM Invites Public To Meeting On Sage-grouse Conservation Plans

WYOMING — As part of its commitment to supporting healthy, productive public lands through shared conservation stewardship, the BLM Wyoming State Office will host two meetings to engage the public in the land use planning process for the management of Greater Sage-grouse habitat.

The first meeting will be held from 4-7 pm on Nov. 6 at the Little America Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. The second meeting will be held from 4-7 pm on Nov. 8 at the BLM Pinedale Field Office.

On Oct. 11, BLM issued a Notice of Intent initiating a 45-day public scoping period to solicit input on the current management of Greater Sage-grouse and the need for plan amendments with associated NEPA documents. BLM Wyoming may consider amendments to current management actions for Greater Sage-grouse in land use plans. Additional information about the open public comment period is available online.

The public is encouraged to help identify any issues, management questions, or concerns that should be addressed in the potential plan amendment(s) to help improve Greater Sage-grouse conservation and to strengthen communication and collaboration between the states and the federal government. The public scoping meeting provides the public an opportunity to talk to resource specialists and to submit written comments in person.

Comments may also be submitted to blm_sagegrouseplanning@blm.gov until Nov. 27.

The Little America Hotel and Conference Center is located at 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82009. The BLM Pinedale Field Office is located at 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, WY 82941-0768.

For more information, contact BLM Wyoming Greater Sage-grouse Implementation Lead Erica Husse at 307-775-6318.