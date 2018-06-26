BLM Issues Decision on First Commercial Solar Project on Wyoming Public Lands

ROCK SPRINGS – In support of the Department’s goal of energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office released the final environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and decision record for the Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility today.

Proposed by Sweetwater Solar, LLC, the 80-megawatt Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility would create up to 300 jobs during the six-month construction period and produce enough electricity to power 17,000 homes.

The project could generate local tax revenue for Sweetwater County of $421,200 and $616,500 for the State of Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The project is located in Sweetwater County approximately 11 miles northwest of the city of Green River along the southern and northern sides of State Highway 372.

The final environmental assessment, FONSI, and decision record can be reviewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xQC2Z.