BLM Makes it Four in a Row at Annual Rock Springs Touch-A-Truck Event

ROCK SPRINGS – The BLM will join other local emergency response units at the City of Rock Springs annual Touch-A-Truck day for the fourth year in a row. The free event is being held on June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

BLM High Desert District fire crews will be on hand to explain how firefighters operate the equipment when responding to wildland fires across Wyoming and the rest of the country.

“This is really a unique opportunity for the public to get a unique and up-close look at some of the equipment BLM uses during fire season and meet some of the men and women who risk their lives to protect life and property in this state,” said BLM High Desert District Manager Tim Wakefield.

Also in attendance will be local emergency response units from the cities of Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County, including police cars, ambulances, and structure fire trucks.

For more information, contact Corinne Wetzel with the BLM at 720-771-6861 or visit the City of Rock Springs website www.rswy.net and click on the events calendar.