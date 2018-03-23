BLM Opens Public Comment Period On Riley Ridge To Natrona Pipeline Project

By News Desk -
101
Views
The BLM and Denbury Resources selected EPG to assist in preparing an EIS for Denbury’s Riley Ridge to Natrona Pipeline Project in Wyoming. The Project includes a 243-mile-long carbon dioxide pipeline, a sweetening plant, overhead transmission lines, and two injection wells in central Wyoming. EPG has streamlined the analysis process to provide BLM with a clear, concise, and technically defensible EIS document. Tasks included in this effort consist of data collection, alternative route development, NEPA analysis, and agency coordination. While the NEPA process for the project experienced some delays related to evolving policy changes by Washington and requests for additional reviews, EPG’s proactive critical thinking in responding to evolving policies and new decisions, clearly defined processes, and defensible technical approach allowed our team to minimize delays to the extent possible.

ROCK SPRINGS — In support of the Administration’s priorities of energy independence and job creation, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Riley Ridge to Natrona Pipeline Project today, opening up a 45-day public comment period.

Proposed by Denbury Green Pipeline-Riley Ridge, LLC, the project would create approximately 380 direct jobs during the two-year construction period while generating $1.7 million in state and local taxes during construction. It is expected to generate $778,000 of tax revenues during operations. The project would construct pipelines of various sizes along a 243-mile linear right-of-way through Fremont, Sublette, Sweetwater and Natrona counties.

Rights-of-way of varying width would be granted for both construction and operation of the pipelines.  These rights-of-way are typically larger during the construction phase and shrink down for the permanent operation phase.  The Riley Ridge Sweetening Plant, access roads, power lines, injection wells, and other small facilities are also planned as part of the project.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Draft EIS can be reviewed online at or at any of the following BLM field office locations:

The public comment period will close on May 7, 2018. Comments should be submitted to the BLM during the public meetings; by email: BLM_WY_RRNP@blm.gov; faxed to 307-352-0329; or mailed or delivered to the BLM, Attn: Mark Mackiewicz, 280 Hwy 191 N., Rock Springs, WY 82901.

The BLM will host public meetings on the following dates and locations:

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the individual listed below during normal business hours.  The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message or question with the below individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

For more information, please contact Mark Mackiewicz at 435-636-3616.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR