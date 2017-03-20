BLM Pinedale Closes Chapel Canyon Road Due To Flooding

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office has closed BLM’s Chapel Canyon Road where it meets Reardon Draw Road (Sublette County Road 139), approximately 7 miles off Highway 189, due to flooding. Additionally, to the southwest, Chapel Canyon Road is closed at the junction with Yellow Point Road. Out of safety concerns, the BLM respectfully asks the public to honor the closure. Chapel Canyon Road has collapsed in multiple sections.

Road closure signs will be posted at both ends of Chapel Canyon Road. At this time, there is no alternative route to access Chapel Canyon Road. The Pinedale Field Office will advise the public when a repair timeline has been determined.

For more information, contact BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Cody Martin at 307-367-5384.