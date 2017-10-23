BLM Plans Pile Burns Near Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s mission to keep public landscapes healthy and productive, the Wind River/Bighorn Basin District plans to burn slash piles near Atlantic City, south of Wyoming Highway 28. Fire operations may begin in October and may continue until spring 2018 when snow or other weather conditions are present to limit fire growth potential.

Slash is comprised of tree tops, limbs and trunks left over from mechanical treatments, in this case, the result of a 2016 thinning project. The goal of the project was to remove conifers where they were encroaching on aspen stands and to stimulate aspen regeneration to improve vegetation health and wildlife habitat.

The BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when determining which days to burn piles. Smoke from the piles may be visible from Atlantic City and along Wyoming Highway 28. Fire crews will remain on scene to monitor the piles afterward to ensure public safety until fires are secure.

For more information, contact Rance Neighbors in the Wind River/Bighorn Basin District Office at 307-347-5100 or Joel Peters in the Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400.