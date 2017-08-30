BLM Rawlins Hosts 2017 Industry And Government Conference

RAWLINS – The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office will host the 2017 Industry/Government conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W. Pine Street, Rawlins, Wyo.

Some of the topics that will be presented include Rocky Mountain Power’s energy vision for 2020, a discussion of Wyoming’s pollinators, safety and specialized crisis training, geochemical soil restoration, and strategies for dealing with connected actions.

In an effort to conserve resources, the presentations will only be provided electronically.

A complete agenda and presentations are available online.