BLM Reminds People To Drive On Existing Roads

WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District reminds people planning to drive on public lands this spring that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle. This is in keeping with the Department’s goal of shared conservation stewardship.

Wyoming’s shed antler law (Chapter 61 of the Wyoming Game and Fish Regulations) prohibits collecting shed antlers and horns from January 1 through April 30 on public lands west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin watershed, and up to May 15 on some habitat management areas.

“Responsible shed-antler hunting is a great way to enjoy public land. Many people responsibly search for antlers on foot or horseback,” says Tim Wakefield, High Desert District Manager. “However, those that leave roads on ATVs or other motorized vehicles cause tremendous damage every spring.”

Off-road driving can cause significant damage anytime, but moist spring soils are especially susceptible. The resulting damage can cause erosion and serious impacts to important wildlife habitat. Another factor to consider is personal safety, e.g., not getting stranded on a muddy or washed out roads. A citation for riding a motorized vehicle off existing roads or in a closed area can result in fines. Harassing wildlife may also result in fines.

BLM rangers will patrol popular shed hunting areas this spring in southern Wyoming to ensure compliance with travel management rules.

Wyoming is well-known for its quality big game resources. Visitors come from throughout the region, including Utah and Colorado, to look for shed antlers on BLM-administered land in southern Wyoming every spring.

Please report people driving cross country off existing roads. You may contact the BLM Ranger at 307-352-0214. A vehicle description, license plate number, time and location would help enforcement of travel regulations.

The location of road damage or impassable roads may be reported to the High Desert District Engineer, Joe Cantrell, at the High Desert District Office, 307-352-0256.