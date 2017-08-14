BLM Rock Springs Field Office Invites Public to 2017 National Public Lands Day

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office invites families, individuals, clubs, and organizations to help cleanup and complete needed maintenance at the Three Patches Picnic Area on Aspen Mountain. The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD).

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, located at 280 Highway 191 North. The group will then travel to the site and start cleanup at 9:00 a.m. The event will run until approximately 12:00 p.m.

Proper work attire such as gloves, hat, long pants, sturdy shoes and safety glasses should be worn as needed. Sunscreen and insect repellant are highly recommended. Water, gloves, and safety glasses will be provided as well as NPLD t-shirts, participation certificates, and national park access passes.

NPLD began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites and has increased in interest and participation over time.

For more information, contact BLM’s Georgia Foster, 307-352-0327.

For more information about NPLD, visit: www.blm.gov/get-involved/volunteers/national-public-lands-day